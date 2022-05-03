ConocoPhillips (COP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE COP opened at $95.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.58. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.62%.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after buying an additional 165,817 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 199,931 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 73,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

