Fortis (FTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fortis to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FTS opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. Fortis has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 81.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fortis by 6.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,268,000 after acquiring an additional 104,672 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fortis by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Fortis by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $708,000. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

