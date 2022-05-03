FTAC Athena Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTAA) Stock Price Up 0.3%

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 42,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 107,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition by 329.9% during the third quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,364,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,233 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition by 4,417.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,127,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,180 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition by 12,095.3% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 991,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 983,832 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition by 423.9% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 807,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 653,149 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $5,760,000.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies.

