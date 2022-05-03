Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Shares Down 0.4%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.03 and last traded at $23.03. Approximately 22 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.90.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th.
