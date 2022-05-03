Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Shares Down 0.4%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.03 and last traded at $23.03. Approximately 22 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,545,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $381,000.

