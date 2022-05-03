FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR) Trading Up 0.7%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.24 and last traded at $30.16. Approximately 83,618 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 70,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAPR. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 239.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 626,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after buying an additional 441,895 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth about $2,010,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,382,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 18,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth about $551,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.