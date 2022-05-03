LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 1,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 62,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88.

Get LDH Growth Corp I alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,186,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,213,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 810,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LDH Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LDH Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.