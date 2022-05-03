Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 1,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bechtle from €57.00 ($60.00) to €54.00 ($56.84) in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

