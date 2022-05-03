BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Shares Down 1.8%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.80 and last traded at C$4.81. 340,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 321% from the average session volume of 80,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ERE.UN. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.25 target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, February 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.40 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.49.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$429.47 million and a PE ratio of 3.27.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

