Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS AOZOY opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Aozora Bank has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65.

About Aozora Bank

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group segments.

