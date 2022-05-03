Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
OTCMKTS AOZOY opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Aozora Bank has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65.
