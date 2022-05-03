First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSM) Trading Down 0%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.49 and last traded at $59.51. Approximately 1,519,339 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 828,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.52.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.72.
