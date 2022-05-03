Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the March 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
ALMTF opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. Almonty Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07.
