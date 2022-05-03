Roundhill Pro Sports Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) Shares Up 0.2%

Roundhill Pro Sports Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.33. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16.

Get Roundhill Pro Sports Media & Apparel ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roundhill Pro Sports Media & Apparel ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roundhill Pro Sports Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,196 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 11.04% of Roundhill Pro Sports Media & Apparel ETF worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Pro Sports Media & Apparel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Pro Sports Media & Apparel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.