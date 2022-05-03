ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Stock Price Down 0.5%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.53. 14,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 35,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of -0.05.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04).

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPA. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 820,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 198,811 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 384.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 175,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 139,255 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 50,206 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,026.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPA)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

