ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Stock Price Down 0.5%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.53. 14,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 35,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of -0.05.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04).
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPA)
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.
