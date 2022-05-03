AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) Shares Up 0.3%

AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.76 and last traded at $26.76. 4,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.91.

Get AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF by 61.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.