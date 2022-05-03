Short Interest in AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Rises By 33.9%

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the March 31st total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AMMPF opened at 0.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.30. AmmPower has a 12 month low of 0.20 and a 12 month high of 1.90.

About AmmPower (Get Rating)

AmmPower Corp. operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec. The company is also developing a proprietary solution to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen, as well as investigating catalyst methods to react nitrogen and hydrogen together with the aim of creating clean and cost-effective green ammonia.

