Short Interest in AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Rises By 33.9%

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the March 31st total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AMMPF opened at 0.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.30. AmmPower has a 12 month low of 0.20 and a 12 month high of 1.90.
About AmmPower (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AmmPower (AMMPF)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for AmmPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmmPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.