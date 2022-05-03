SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.31 and last traded at $24.38. 10,064 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 5,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.11.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,013,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,815 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 95.45% of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF worth $179,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.