Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Down 31.4% in April

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,000 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the March 31st total of 1,098,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 579.2 days.

Alfa stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Alfa has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73.

Get Alfa alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alfa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.