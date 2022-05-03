JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Trading Down 0.1%

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.91 and last traded at $46.99. 48,442 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 47,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.03.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JSCP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000.

