Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) & Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Head to Head Survey

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

59.0% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Marcus & Millichap and Rigetti Computing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marcus & Millichap 1 0 0 0 1.00 Rigetti Computing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marcus & Millichap currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.73%. Given Marcus & Millichap’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Marcus & Millichap is more favorable than Rigetti Computing.

Profitability

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and Rigetti Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marcus & Millichap 10.99% 22.91% 16.33% Rigetti Computing N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and Rigetti Computing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marcus & Millichap $1.30 billion 1.37 $142.47 million $3.52 12.73 Rigetti Computing N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A

Marcus & Millichap has higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing.

Summary

Marcus & Millichap beats Rigetti Computing on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marcus & Millichap (Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc., an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing. It also operates as a financial intermediary that provides commercial real estate capital markets solutions, including senior debt, mezzanine debt, joint venture, and preferred equity, as well as loan sales and consultative/due diligence services to commercial real estate owners, developers, investors, and capital providers. In addition, the company provides various ancillary services, including research, advisory, and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About Rigetti Computing (Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.