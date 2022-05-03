Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Up 30.3% in April

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the March 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of AEXAY opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atos has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $13.72.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Atos from €29.00 ($30.53) to €26.00 ($27.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atos from €28.00 ($29.47) to €25.00 ($26.32) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Atos from €28.00 ($29.47) to €26.00 ($27.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Oddo Bhf lowered Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Atos from €44.00 ($46.32) to €35.50 ($37.37) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

