Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Short Interest Update

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 61.0 days.

ACGPF stock opened at $63.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.22. Accell Group has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $67.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACGPF shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Accell Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €53.00 ($55.79) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oddo Bhf downgraded Accell Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Accell Group N.V. designs, develops, produces, and markets bicycles, bicycle parts, and accessories. The company sells its products under the Lapierre, Haibike, Raleigh, Carqon, Sparta, XLC, Batavus, Ghost, Babboe, Winora, Koga, Van Nicholas, Loekie, Atala, Bike Parts, Juncker, Carraro, Nishiki, and Tunturi brands in the Netherlands, Germany, other European countries, and internationally.

