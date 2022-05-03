Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the March 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of AFLYY opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $6.07.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AFLYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.84) to €4.00 ($4.21) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.42) to €4.40 ($4.63) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

