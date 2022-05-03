AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the March 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of ACAN opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. AmeriCann has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55.

AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It designs, develops, leases, and operates cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities for licensed cannabis businesses. The company's flagship project is the Massachusetts Cannabis Center that is developed on a 52-acre parcel of land located in Freetown, southeastern Massachusetts.

