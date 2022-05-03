AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the March 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of ACAN opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. AmeriCann has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55.
About AmeriCann (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AmeriCann (ACAN)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.