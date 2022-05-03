Critical Analysis: Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kering and Waterdrop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kering $20.88 billion 3.11 $3.76 billion N/A N/A Waterdrop $503.08 million 12.06 -$247.01 million ($1.20) -1.28

Kering has higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kering and Waterdrop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kering 0 3 8 0 2.73 Waterdrop 0 1 3 0 2.75

Waterdrop has a consensus price target of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 430.30%. Given Waterdrop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than Kering.

Profitability

This table compares Kering and Waterdrop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kering N/A N/A N/A Waterdrop -49.04% -68.93% -28.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Kering shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Waterdrop shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kering beats Waterdrop on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women. It also provides perfumes and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Girard-Perregaux, Ulysse Nardin, and Kering Eyewear branded products. It sells its products through stores and e-commerce sites. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,565 stores. Kering SA sells its products in the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPR SA and changed its name to Kering SA in June 2013. Kering SA was founded in 1963 and is based in Paris, France.

Waterdrop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

