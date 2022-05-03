Comparing Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) & MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Abcam alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Abcam and MeiraGTx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abcam 0 4 0 0 2.00 MeiraGTx 0 0 3 0 3.00

Abcam currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.04%. MeiraGTx has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 156.29%. Given MeiraGTx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Abcam.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Abcam shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Abcam and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abcam N/A N/A N/A MeiraGTx -211.03% -39.79% -24.67%

Risk and Volatility

Abcam has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Abcam and MeiraGTx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abcam $401.06 million 8.92 $5.92 million N/A N/A MeiraGTx $37.70 million 12.25 -$79.56 million ($1.81) -5.71

Abcam has higher revenue and earnings than MeiraGTx.

Summary

MeiraGTx beats Abcam on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Abcam Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools. The company serves scientists and researchers in academic institutions and research institutes, as well as in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Japan, and rest of the Asia Pacific. The company sells its products online. Abcam plc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

MeiraGTx Company Profile (Get Rating)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.