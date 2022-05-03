Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for TriMas Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TriMas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. William Blair also issued estimates for TriMas’ FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.68 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 6.68%. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.72. TriMas has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 5.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TriMas during the third quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TriMas by 16.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,656,000 after buying an additional 242,130 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in TriMas by 8.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in TriMas by 2.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 266,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period.

In other TriMas news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Finley bought 3,236 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

