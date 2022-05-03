Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. William Blair also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 185.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TPX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

NYSE:TPX opened at $28.03 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

