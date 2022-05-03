Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $55.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.65. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $66.56.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,712 over the last ninety days. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.