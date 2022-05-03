Taylor Morrison Home Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s FY2022 earnings at $9.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.84 EPS.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Shares of TMHC opened at $27.30 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

