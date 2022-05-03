Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Issued By B. Riley

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) – B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s FY2022 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $27.30 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.58.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $47,248,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $43,125,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $11,867,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 130,295.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 281,438 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.