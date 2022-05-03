Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Issued By Wedbush

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Tenable in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $56.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -97.16 and a beta of 1.60. Tenable has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $63.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 1,220.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $153,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $385,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,646 shares of company stock worth $15,782,827 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

