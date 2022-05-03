Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Issued By B. Riley

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.58. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

TECK has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Teck Resources stock opened at $39.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $44.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,590,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,516,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 330.9% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,962,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,942 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,513,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,145,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.