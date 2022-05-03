SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($1.13) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.43). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.16) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $78.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair lowered Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $37.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day moving average is $87.59. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $174.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $200,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,043 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

