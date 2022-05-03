Teladoc Health, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Teladoc Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.47). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Argus raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.79.

TDOC opened at $37.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $174.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.59.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $200,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

