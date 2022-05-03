Raymond James Comments on Teck Resources Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.72. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.57 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

