Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Teck Resources Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.60 EPS.
Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.57 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion.
