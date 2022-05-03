Silgan Holdings Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Silgan in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SLGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.70.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $44.50 on Monday. Silgan has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.22%.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $3,083,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $276,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185 in the last quarter. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,815,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 730,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,116,000 after purchasing an additional 65,073 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,996,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter worth about $18,660,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter worth about $1,884,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

