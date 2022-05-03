Brokers Offer Predictions for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$113.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$81.00 price target (down from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$100.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$99.93.

TSE CP opened at C$92.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$97.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$82.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$105.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.05 billion and a PE ratio of 22.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.