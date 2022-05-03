Wedbush Weighs in on Steven Madden, Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

SHOO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

SHOO stock opened at $42.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.42. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $557.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.72 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Steven Madden by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,661,000 after buying an additional 2,088,717 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Steven Madden by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 469,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,854,000 after buying an additional 97,548 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 7,160.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 150,362 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

