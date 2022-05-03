Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.00.

LIF opened at C$34.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 5.85. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$33.33 and a twelve month high of C$51.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$41.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.35.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$60.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.11%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

