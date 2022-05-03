Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Schneider National in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schneider National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.26.

SNDR opened at $24.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.85%.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $417,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,361 in the last ninety days. 32.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter worth $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Schneider National by 8,681.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Schneider National during the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.