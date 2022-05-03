Spotify Technology S.A. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.31.

SPOT opened at $108.86 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $95.22 and a 12-month high of $305.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.32 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.32 and a 200-day moving average of $196.09.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after buying an additional 589,486 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,726,000 after buying an additional 373,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,513,000 after buying an additional 136,459 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,819,000 after buying an additional 665,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $321,888,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

