Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Spotify Technology S.A. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Spotify Technology in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.31.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $108.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.09. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $95.22 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

