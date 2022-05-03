Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Strategic Education, Inc. Cut by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Strategic Education in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.06 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

STRA stock opened at $66.89 on Monday. Strategic Education has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.86 and a 200-day moving average of $61.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 24.3% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 1.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 52.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 28,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 13,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.24 per share, with a total value of $783,180.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.09%.

Strategic Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.