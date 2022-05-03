Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Solid Biosciences Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Solid Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 660.25% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SLDB. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $0.55 on Monday. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $62.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 265.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $33,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,632 shares of company stock worth $59,004. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Solid Biosciences (Get Rating)

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.