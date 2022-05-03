Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lundin Mining to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lundin Mining to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.57.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$11.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.30. The stock has a market cap of C$8.65 billion and a PE ratio of 8.64. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$8.56 and a 52-week high of C$15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 11.1899997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$349,671.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,161,760.15. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,331.50.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.