StockNews.com Upgrades T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) to “Hold”

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.10.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS opened at $126.40 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $157.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.12.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.