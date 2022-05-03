GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $0.76 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

