GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $0.76 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38.
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About GlycoMimetics (Get Rating)
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
