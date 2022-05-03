WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.
Shares of WPP opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. WPP has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $83.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.53.
WPP Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WPP (WPP)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.