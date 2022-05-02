CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 883 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,609,000 after buying an additional 422,514 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in CF Industries by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 38.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CF stock opened at $96.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $113.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.16.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

